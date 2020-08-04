Dr Faisal made PM’s Special Assistant on Health: NCOC recognises Dr Zafar’s contribution to COVID-19 control

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Faisal Sultan, one of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s closest confidantes in the health sector, was Monday appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination. Dr. Faisal, who will hold the status of a federal minister, will assume the charge of the new assignment with immediate effect. A notification confirming his appointment was issued on Monday. He has been on the frontline o Pakistan’s response to COVID-19, offering strategic advice at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) as the lead focal person for the pandemic. Dr. Faisal has replaced Dr. Zafar Mirza, who resigned from the post on July 29 quoting “negative discussion about the role of SAPMs and criticism of the government” as the primary reason governing his decision to step down. Expressing his views on the appointment, Dr. Zafar tweeted, “I am very pleased about the appointment of Dr. Faisal Sultan as SAPM health. As federal minister, he will be able to make decisions, which is important. A capable professional with a good worldview. A good friend. I wish him every success. God speed.”

Dr. Faisal has been associated with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) as its Chief Executive Officer. He is a renowned infectious disease specialist who graduated from King Edward Medical College University, Lahore, in 1987; his postgraduate degrees include Diplomate American Board of Internal Medicine (1992) and Diplomate American Board of Infectious Diseases (1994).

Meanwhile, a simple ceremony was held at the NCOC on Monday to recognise Dr. Zafar’s contributions to the prevention and control of Covid-19 in Pakistan. Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Zafar, thanked him for his support to the national effort, and wished him well for the future.

“Invited Zafar Mirza to the NCOC to recognize his contributions to the national COVID response in the last several months. Thankful for the support he provided and wish him the best for his future work,” Asad Umar tweeted.

Dr. Zafar left a lucrative job as Director of Health Systems Development at the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office before taking up the PM’s offer to serve Pakistan as his special assistant on health.