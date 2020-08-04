Govt should offer India, Jadhav to appoint lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to form a larger bench in the case of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and directed the federal government to offer another chance to India for appointing a lawyer for him.

A two-member special bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the government's plea seeking appointment of a legal representative in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. During hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan responded to a the CJ's question, that the Indian spy was arrested on March 3, 2016 for entering Pakistan illegally and that he had confessed to his links with RAW and was supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said Kulbhushan was convicted by a military court that sentenced him to death in 2017, and his appeal for mercy was pending before the Chief of Army Staff. The AGP said the Indian government had approached the International Court of Justice in 2017 claiming that Kulbhushan was not being provided counselor access. His death was restrained till date after the ICJ passed an order in the matter.

He stated that the Pakistan government was abiding by all the international laws and an ordinance had been issued in compliance with the ICJ's ruling. He pleaded the court to appoint a lawyer for the accused if he himself was not doing so.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the AGP why not the Indian government and Kulbhushan Jadhav be given another opportunity to appoint a legal representative in the such sensitive matter. The AGP agreed to the court's proposal, saying the government was ready to offer another opportunity to the Indian government in the matter.

Judge Athar Minallah appointed Abid Hassan Minto, Hamid Khan, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan and the Attorney General for Pakistan to assist the court in deciding the case and adjourned the hearing till September 3.