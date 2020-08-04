Punjab ends lockdown after improvement in virus situation

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ended the smart lockdown in all main cities before time after a visible improvement in coronavirus containment situation in the province.

The businesses closed before Eidul Azha in connection with precautionary measures were supposed to reopen on August 5, were opened on night between Aug 2 and 3, according to official sources. The decision was taken after the smart samples collected from sacrificial animal markets produced good results and the infection rate was found less than expectations.

A notification issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the decision to end smart lockdown was taken after reduction in the virus spread due to closure of all shopping malls and markets before and during the Eid days. The notification also allowed public gatherings on Aug 5 in all cities of Punjab to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). However, the organisers were advised to observe all corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing during rallies and demonstrations. However, the notification said all educational institutions, marriage halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls would remain closed till further orders.