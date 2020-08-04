Man, nephew die in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died and as many were injured in a road accident at Shorkot Cantonment on Eid day. Rescue 1122 reported that Zeeshan Ahmad and his nephew Ali Hasan of Pirmahal’s Chak 704/46-GB along with their two friends were going to Faisalabad when their motorcycle was hit by a car near the general bus stand.

As a result, the four motorcyclists fell on the road and in the meantime a trailer ran over them. Consequently, Zeeshan and Ali Hasan died on the spot while their friends were injured. They were shifted to the Shorkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

GOLD ORNAMENTS: Motorway police returned gold ornaments worth more than Rs 2.5 million to its owners here on Monday. M-4 Deputy Superintendent of Police Khurram Shahzad Bajwa told newsmen that the family of Muhammad Sharif was travelling by their car from Islamabad to Dera Ghazi Khan.