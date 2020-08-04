Youth drowns making TikTok video

GUJRANWALA: A youth drowned in canal while capturing TikTok video here at Ojla bridge, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Kaleem Butt, 18, was taking bath in a canal with his friends when he lost balance while trying to capture a video and drowned.

WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANY LAUDED: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has lauded the efforts of waste management company for cleanliness operation during Eid-ul-Azha . Talking to reporters, the commissioner said under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf and MD Mian Attiqur Rehman sanitary staff have lifted over 5,800 tonnes offal and other wastes of sacrificial animals during two days of Eid. The CEO briefed the commissioner and said the company has set up six temporary stations in different areas of the city for lifting and disposing of the wastes of sacrificial animals during Eid. He said over 2,200 sanitary workers were deputed for the purpose and 363 vehicles have been provided to them for lifting and disposing of the wastes from the city.

YOUTH KILLS MOTHER: A youth killed his mother over a domestic issue in Kamoke. Reportedly, Sohaib of Owais Qarni Town exchanged harsh words with his mother Shahnaz and in a fit of rage he attacked her with a sharp edged knife, leaving her dead on the spot.