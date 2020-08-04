Death of Pak fisherman in Indian jail: Residents stage protest against Modi

KARACHI: Residents gathered in Karachi for the funeral of Abdul Karim Bhatti who died in an Indian jail. A large number of fishermen and relatives staged a protest afterwards and chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdul Karim was arrested by Indian coast guards after he crossed the maritime boundary six months ago. Protestors chanted, "Modi, the murderer of the poor and defenceless! Modi, the face of Indian terrorism! Hope you drown, Modi!"

They had also written "Muslim lives matter" on banners and placards. Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Hafiz Abdul Berr said: "Pakistan also has Indian fishermen in our jails, arrested for the same violation of unknowingly crossing over to Pakistani waters.

"But we understand that there is no line in the sea to tell these poor fishermen in their small boats that are devoid of sophisticated gadgetry to indicate their exact bearings or location.

"There are 119 Pakistani fishermen languishing in India’s jails since as far back as 1999 but even after 21 years behind bars, nothing is being done to send them back home while they take regular beatings and are made to do menial work.

"When we release Indian fishermen from our jails, like we did recently, sending back to India some 500 of their fishermen, we send them home as a gesture of goodwill with sweets, ajrak and gifts for their families. "We are peaceful people after all and we know that these folks are not criminals and should not be treated as such. "But in stark contrast, our fishermen in Indian jails are tortured and if they are lucky enough to return alive from there, they come back as cripples or they have lost their mental balance."