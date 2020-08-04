Seven die in road accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Seven people died and several sustained injuries in road accidents during Eid days. On Sunday three motorcyclists, including a woman, died and two sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near Kundaywala Pull in tehsil Yazman. On Hasilpur-Vehari Road two car occupants died and Maqsooda Mai and her daughter and 10 others sustained injuries when two cars hit each other. Two motorcyclists died and four injured when the speeding motorcycles collided with each other on Uch Sharif-Ahmadpur East Road near Nabipur. Meanwhile, six people sustained injuries in a collision between a van and an auto rickshaw on Uch Sharif-Ahmadpur East road near Faiz Wah on Monday.