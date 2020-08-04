close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Seven die in road accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Seven people died and several sustained injuries in road accidents during Eid days. On Sunday three motorcyclists, including a woman, died and two sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near Kundaywala Pull in tehsil Yazman. On Hasilpur-Vehari Road two car occupants died and Maqsooda Mai and her daughter and 10 others sustained injuries when two cars hit each other. Two motorcyclists died and four injured when the speeding motorcycles collided with each other on Uch Sharif-Ahmadpur East Road near Nabipur. Meanwhile, six people sustained injuries in a collision between a van and an auto rickshaw on Uch Sharif-Ahmadpur East road near Faiz Wah on Monday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan