close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

DC VISITS DHQ

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

HOSPITAL: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad visited DHQ hospital and inquired after the patients on Eid Day. He visited different wards of the hospital. Talking to reporters, the DC stressed the need of sharing pleasures with marginalized section of society top deprive their sense of deprivation. He lauded the efforts of doctors and paramedics who are serving patients on Eid days.

Latest News

More From Pakistan