DC VISITS DHQ

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HOSPITAL: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad visited DHQ hospital and inquired after the patients on Eid Day. He visited different wards of the hospital. Talking to reporters, the DC stressed the need of sharing pleasures with marginalized section of society top deprive their sense of deprivation. He lauded the efforts of doctors and paramedics who are serving patients on Eid days.