Shibli shouldn’t use Ahmed Faraz’ statement for political mileage, says Marriyum

Tue Aug 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said associating the name of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz with this fascist and mandate-robbing government is hurtful. Responding to Shibli Faraz’ statement, Marriyum said Ahmed Faraz always stood for democracy, freedom of expression and supremacy of the Constitution. She said Information Minister Shibli Faraz should feel ashamed of being on the wrong side of history. She said the information minister should avoid statements that disappoint and hurt millions of Ahmed Faraz fans. He should abstain from using his father’s name for political mileage for his corrupt political party, adding he should stop hiding behind his father’s name for the sake of this regime.

