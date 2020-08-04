Global coronavirus death toll 689,758

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed 689,758 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Monday.

At least 18,109,730 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, 10,505,100 are now considered recovered.

On Sunday, 4,168 new deaths and 217,273 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 771 deaths, followed by Brazil with 541 and the United States with 515.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 154,860 deaths from 4,667,957 cases while 1,468,689 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are: Brazil with 94,104 deaths from 2,733,677 cases, Mexico with 47,746 deaths from 439,046 cases, Britain with 46,201 deaths from 304,695 cases, and India with 38,135 deaths from 1,803,695 cases.

China has to date declared 84,428 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,013 recoveries. Europe overall has 210,698 deaths from 3,205,646 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 201,893 deaths from 4,982,627 infections and the US and Canada 163,839 deaths from 4,784,815 cases.