Punjab CM takes notice of torture of maid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought an immediate report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan about the torture of 7-year old maid “F” and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

The CM said that those found involved in the incident would be given exemplary punishment as the torture of a child was very painful. He said, "I am deeply saddened by it.”

The CM directed Commissioner DG Khan for providing best treatment facilities to the injured child. Meanwhile, accused Kaleemullah Qureshi has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.