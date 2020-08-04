Gifts presented to families of fallen cops

BANNU: Like other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Bannu Police are also observing Shuhada Week in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, almost all the deputy superintendents of police and station house officers along with police contingent are visiting the homes of martyred police, meeting with their parents and children to express solidarity with them besides visiting the graves of Shuhada. The cops presented Eid gifts to the families of Shaheed police. DSP, Saddar, Shahid Adnan visited families of several martyred cops and gave Eid gifts to the children of the Shaheed personnel. Eulogising the sacrifices rendered by the martyred cops in the line of duty, the DSP said that they were candlelight and a source of inspiration for other colleagues in the department.