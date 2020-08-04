Tourists being returned from Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Hazara Range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has said that vehicles carrying tourists to scenic Kaghan and other such picnic spots were returned back from police checkposts established in Mansehra and Balakot during Eidul Azha days.

“We will not allow tourists until the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government lifts the ban on the tourism activities in the province,” he told reporters here on Monday. He said that nine more police checkposts were established on Eidul Azha to ensure that tourists on way to Kaghan valley couldn’t move ahead. The senior cop said that hidden cameras were also installed at all police posts to monitor the tourist activities in the district. “We have already imposed Section-144 in the district to take legal action against those challenging the writ of the government,” he said.

SANITATION: The Tehsil Municipal Administration removed offal and remains of sacrificed animals dumped in parts of the Mansehra city and its suburbs during Eidul Azha.

The Tehsil Municipal Administrator Fakhrul Islam told reporters that he had cancelled holidays of the sanitation and fire brigade staff on the Eid to ensure that offal and remains of sacrificed animals were disposed of promptly and without any delay.

He said that sanitation staff led by Inspectors sanitation staff Mohammad Iqbal and Aftab Shah ensured that offal and remains of sacrificed animals dumped at different points in the city and its suburbs were disposed of in time.