Punjab govt announces historic package for construction

LAHORE:Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has announced historic relief package and perks for the construction sector, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet.

The chief minister in a tweet said that economic activities suffered huge loss due to COVID-19. To overcome the loss, the Punjab government under the vision of PM Imran Khan would lay foundation of some major projects in connection with Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Tiger Force Day: The Punjab government will observe Tiger Force Day on 9 August in a befitting manner and more than 1.2 million saplings will be planted. This was stated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting at his office here Monday to review the arrangements.

He said that 520 functions would be held and citizens would reiterate the commitment of making Punjab a green province. Provincial ministers and parliamentarians would plant saplings in their districts, he added. He regretted that trees were cut mercilessly in the previous governments for exhibitory projects, which resulted in an increase in environmental pollution. The incumbent government was committed to completing the target of planting 10 billion trees in the country by 2023 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed.