close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 4, 2020

Australian women stars slam timing of India’s T20 Challenge

Sports

AFP
August 4, 2020

SYDNEY: Some of Australia’s top women’s cricketers Monday blasted a decision by India to schedule its T20 Challenge during the Big Bash League as a “huge shame” and “sad for the game”.

“So during the WBBL... cool,” Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy tweeted sarcastically. “So the Indian players who’ve already signed wbbl contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in aus for wbbl? Good luck with it...”

Fellow Australian Jess Jonassen, the world’s top-ranked one-day bowler, was equally bemused, saying “I have no words for this”, while batting stalwart Rachael Haynes said “If true, it’s a shame”. “While the game continues to grow, premier domestic competitions do not need to compete against each other,” Haynes added.

Latest News

More From Sports