Australian women stars slam timing of India’s T20 Challenge

SYDNEY: Some of Australia’s top women’s cricketers Monday blasted a decision by India to schedule its T20 Challenge during the Big Bash League as a “huge shame” and “sad for the game”.

“So during the WBBL... cool,” Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy tweeted sarcastically. “So the Indian players who’ve already signed wbbl contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in aus for wbbl? Good luck with it...”

Fellow Australian Jess Jonassen, the world’s top-ranked one-day bowler, was equally bemused, saying “I have no words for this”, while batting stalwart Rachael Haynes said “If true, it’s a shame”. “While the game continues to grow, premier domestic competitions do not need to compete against each other,” Haynes added.