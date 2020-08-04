‘Pak batsmen must score 350-plus to give bowlers a chance’

LAHORE: Bowling legend Wasim Akram says that if Pakistan can consistently post scores of 350-plus against England in the upcoming Test series, their bowlers could win them matches.

“England are firm favourites but . . . Pakistan have the ability to upset England, as long as they can get runs on the board,” Wasim was quoted as saying by iNews. “Scores of 250 are not going to trouble England; what Pakistan need to be aiming for, batting first, are scores of 350 or more and then build pressure on England.

“If Pakistan can get those runs on the board in the first innings, then that brings Yasir Shah into the equation and he could be the main weapon, especially on the Old Trafford pitch,” he said.

Akram did say that England have a clear edge but opined that the tourists can close the margin by learning from the example of the West Indies — a similarly built side that lost narrowly to England last month.

“Pakistan are going to find it really tough against a very, very good and in-form England side,” the former fast bowler said. “The home team will be confident on the back of consecutive wins against West Indies, but I believe that Pakistan can learn from the mistakes West Indies made.”