Indian restaurant offers ‘Covid curry’ to scared customers

JODHPUR, India: An Indian restaurant is hoping to win back customers afraid of eating out during the pandemic with a special "Covid Curry" and "Mask Naans". "This has been a really tough time for us and for our entire sector," Yash Solanki, owner of the vegetarian Vedic eatery in the western city of Jodphur, told AFP.

The fried vegetable balls have been shaped to look like the "crowned" coronavirus, while the accompanying breads look like surgical masks. Solanki said that they had also added, and advertised, that their Covid curry had extra Indian herbs and spices that are good for people’s health.