Five killed in Sudan floods

KHARTOUM: At least five people were killed and thousands of homes were damaged by heavy floods in Sudan, the interior minister said in a statement on Monday.

Nearly 3,500 houses were affected by floods caused by heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, interior minister Eltrafi Elsdik said in a statement. Four of the people killed were in the central Jazira state, and one in the western Darfur region.

Torrential rains often hit Sudan between June and October, resulting in significant flooding. Last week heavy downpours broke a dam in Blue Nile state, destroying more than 600 houses.