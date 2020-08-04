Ufone’s programme concludes

KARACHI: Ufone’s “Future Proof Your Career with Ufone Master Classes” Program came to an end after delivering seven insightful sessions over a span of six weeks, a statement said on Monday.

More than 7,000 students across 150+ cities in Pakistan and abroad benefitted from the program, it added. The master classes allowed students to refine their skills from the comfort of their home and enhance their learnings for the future.

In an effort to continue the legacy of imparting practical knowledge and skills even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ufone came up with the novel idea of substituting their flagship Summer Internship Program with virtual Masterclass sessions.

Students from LUMS, LSE, QAU, FAST, IBA, NUST, NUML, COMSATS, IoBM, SZABIST, BNU, AKU, GIKI, IM Sciences, Bahria University, UET, Punjab University and 160 other universities and colleges participated in the program, it said. The humbling response from participants in the form of 300+ positive testimonials and 1,000 + positive reactions on LinkedIn is a testament to the success of the program, it added.