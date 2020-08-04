Weekly SPI up 0.31pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the combined consumption group ticked up 0.31 percent in the week ended on July 29, as compared to the previous one, numbers issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Monday.

The weekly SPI for the above mentioned group was recorded at 134.31 points against 133.89 points registered in the previous week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for this group witnessed an increase of 10.10 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group, up to Rs17,732, increased 0.59 percent to 140.87 points during the week under review from 140.05 points in last week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175, Rs29,518-Rs44,175, and above Rs44,175 per month also increased by 0.52 percent, 0.44, percent, 0.38 percent, and 0.21 percent respectively. During the week, eight items saw a decrease in price, 17 witnessed increase, while rates 26 items remained unchanged.