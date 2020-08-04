close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

SBP announces office timings

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reverted to normal office timings after Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a statement said on Monday.

Effective from August 3, working hours for banks are from 9:00am to 5:30pm from Monday to Thursday with prayer / lunch break from 1:30pm to 2:15pm. On Friday, business hours are from 9:00am to 6:00pm with prayer / lunch break from 1:00pm to 2:30pm, it added.

Latest News

More From Business