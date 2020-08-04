Shadoff secures top-5 finish in Ohio

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff dropped four shots in three holes as her challenge for the LPGA Drive Championship petered out. Shadoff was on five-under for the tournament through 12 holes on the final day in Ohio but dropped shots on the 13th and 14th and double bogeyed the 15th. The 32-year-old picked up a shot on the last for a round of 75 to go two under for the tournament, five shots behind winner Danielle Kang. Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh was in a five-strong group tied for sixth on even par after mixing three birdies and two bogeys on her final round.