Shadoff secures top-5 finish in Ohio

LONDON: England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff dropped four shots in three holes as her challenge for the LPGA Drive Championship petered out. Shadoff was on five-under for the tournament through 12 holes on the final day in Ohio but dropped shots on the 13th and 14th and double bogeyed the 15th. The 32-year-old picked up a shot on the last for a round of 75 to go two under for the tournament, five shots behind winner Danielle Kang. Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh was in a five-strong group tied for sixth on even par after mixing three birdies and two bogeys on her final round.