UAE to host rescheduled IPL

LONDON: The rescheduled 2020 Indian Premier League will take place in the United Arab Emirates and run from September 19 to November 10.

The decisions were made by the league’s governing council during a video conference on Sunday, taking note of the Covid-19 situation in India.A statement on iplt20.com said matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India. The tournament had originally been scheduled to start on March 29 before it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement said the council had also discussed procedures for delivering a “bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct” at the tournament, and that the Women’s T20 Challenge will take place in the UAE as well, comprising three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL play-off week.