Third man held over ‘murder attempt’ on NHS worker

LONDON: A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a racially-aggravated incident in which an NHS worker suffered serious injuries.

The 21-year-old musician, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name Kdogg, was walking to a bus stop after finishing work at nearby Southmead Hospital in Bristol at about 4.30pm on July 22. He was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

On Saturday morning, police arrested two 18-year-old men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. The following day, a 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All three have since been released under investigation.

Superintendent Andy Bennett, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The dedicated team investigating this incident are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation and I hope this third arrest provides further reassurance to the victim and the wider community about how seriously we’re treating this incident.”

The force said the attack is being treated as racially aggravated due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car.