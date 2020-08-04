Hurriyat calls complete strike tomorrow

HELD SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step which India took on this day in 2019 to strip illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

In a message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani has called for observing complete shutdown on Wednesday.“The way the Indian rulers manifested brutality by confining the entire population of Kashmir into their houses to fulfill their nefarious agenda and converted the territory into the world’s biggest jail for several months poses an open challenge to the international community,” he said. He appealed to the Kashmiris particularly living in Pakistan and abroad to assemble outside Indian embassies in large numbers across the world on the day and forcefully record their protest against India’s illegal actions of August 5 last year.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference reiterated its call for a strike on August 5, saying by observing complete shutdown on the day the people of Kashmir would prove to the Indian authorities that they would not accept the forcible occupation of Kashmir. The APHC said anthems of freedom would be played in the mosques of the territory on the day.

Meanwhile, Indian MP and former minister P Chidambaram wrote in an article that Jammu and Kashmir was a big jail where Modi government had failed to achieve any results of August 5, 2019 actions.

He said Article 370 was abrogated to reduce the status of Jammu and Kashmir, suppress political activities, intimidate eight million Kashmiri people into submission and quell the freedom struggle, however, none of these objectives were achieved.

At the end of his article he says a whole year will be completed on August 5 yet Indian parliament, courts and political system have found no answers to the new Kashmir issue. “It is a sad failure and the sadness is compounded by the fact that there is no Abraham Lincoln on the horizon.”

In yet another shocking anti-Muslim incident in India a youth identified as Luqman was brutally attacked by the followers of Hindutva over mere suspicion that he was transporting beef in his pickup in Haryana. In videos of the incident, which went viral on social media, the assailants can be seen beating Luqman with a hammer.