Dr Faisal Sultan appointed PM’s aide on health

ISLAMABAD: Dr Faisal Sultan was appointed on Monday as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Health Services.

According to a notification, the post of Dr Sultan will be equal to that of a federal minister. Last month, Dr Zafar Mirza had resigned from his post as the SAPM on National Health Services, and his resignation was subsequently accepted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement had come amid criticism levelled against several special assistants over possession of dual citizenship and after the list of assets they own was made public by the government.Dr Sultan was previously serving as chief executive officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the Prime Minister’s lead and focal person on Covid-19.