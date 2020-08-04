Pakistan to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed across Pakistan on August 5 (tomorrow) to mark the 365 days of the military siege of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In this connection, the Pakistan government has planned a range of activities on the day to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and expose India’s brutalities.

According to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan is going to highlight the Indian atrocities in Kashmir on this day. On August 5, 2019, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking the special status granted to the IOJ&K.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after leading a solidarity walk, which will also be joined by AJK President Sardar MasoodKhan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Muzaffarabad. Besides, solidarity walks across the country will be led by the political leadership regardless of the political divide and a one-minute silence will be observed at 10 am after blaring of sirens. The government has decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway in Islamabad to Srinagar Highway and installed sign boards on the road to this effect.

A memorandum will be presented to the United Nations Observer Mission on the day. A special postal stamp is being issued by the Ministry of Postal Services to highlight the Indian aggression and human rights abuses by depicting a minor boy sitting over the body of his slain grandfather killed by the Indian troops in Sopore town in early July.

The government will enhance its diplomatic outreach on the day by writing letters to United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and world leaders, besides Prime Minister Khan will make interactions with the international media.

The day also envisages publication of special op-eds in the foreign media, besides running special campaigns through print, electronic and social media, and presenting a memo to the UN representative.

Pakistani envoys across the world will engage with the local media, think tanks and community to apprise them of the Indian aggression and blatant violations of the repeated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Youm-e-Istehsal to denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step, which India took on this day last year to strip the IoJK of its special status.

August 5, 2019 added a new chapter in the Kashmiris’ struggle as India tried to abolish their identity through demographic apartheid, which was rejected not only by Muslims but also by Hindu pundits and Buddhists.

On this day, the whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that they are not alone rather the people of Pakistan will always support their struggle for freedom.