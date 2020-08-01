Int’l NGO donates 30,000 face masks to Sindh health dept

SUKKUR: An international NGO has donated 30,000 face masks funded by the European Union and Commonwealth to district health officer, Sukkur, and medical superintendent Civil Hospital, Khairpur. The international NGO, United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), Sindh President Syed Kumail Haider Shah handed over 30,000 face masks to Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, MS Civil Hospital, Khairpur, and Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar, district health officer, Sukkur. On the occasion, Kumail Haider said the face masks were gifted by UCLG funded by EU and CW for doctors and paramedics, who were fighting as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.The Sindh president UCLG emphasised on following Covid-19 SOPs, especially wearing face masks, social distancing and cleaning hands with hand sanitizers. He said doctors, paramedics, local politicians, representatives of civil society, members of municipal and district councils and other stakeholders have so far done an appreciable job. He said 100 per cent recovery of the patients at quarantine center of Sukkur was witnessed, showing the expertise of medical staff to countering any emergency situation.