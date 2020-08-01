Shahbaz greets world Muslims on Eid

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif greeted Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eidul Azha. In his message, Shahbaz said the Eid festival this year has arrived amid difficult and challenging circumstances, which makes it even more important to ensure that we leave no stone unturned in doing all we can for the deserving people. He said this day is a reminder of the great sacrifice and unequivocal submission to Allah’s will by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). This day teaches us not be a slave of our desires and to sacrifice our wishes to the word of Allah Almighty. He said we must all remember the Muslims of occupied Palestine, occupied Kashmir and Muslims celebrating Eid under oppression in other occupied territories around the world. He said OIC should arrange for the distribution of the sacrificial meat to conflict and hunger stricken areas like Syria and others.