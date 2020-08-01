Death of two more COVID-19 patients takes toll to 2,140 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of two more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,140 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 92,873 with the addition of 218 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Friday. Out of a total of 92,873 infections in Punjab, as many as 90,093 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 726,089 tests have been conducted in the province. After 2,140 fatalities and recovery of a total of 82,526 patients, as many as 8,207 active cases still remain, who are either have been isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities. Meanwhile, a spokesman of Services Hospital, Lahore, has informed that the last COVID-19 positive patient at the Services Hospital has been discharged Friday. “More than 60 patients have been discharged after spending more than a week in ICU. At present, no COVID-19 positive patient is admitted at the hospital,” he added.