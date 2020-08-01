Technical board fee waived

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday announced waiving registration and examination fee of Punjab Board of Technical Education for one year due to the pandemic. It was expected that 90,000 students would take admission to TEVTA institutions in 2020-21 and admission fee amounting to Rs320 million would not be received from them as well. Board registration and examination fee of 17,000 students of private technical institutions taking part in PBTE has also be waived off. This way, students would receive a relief amounting to around Rs230 million PBTE. The Punjab government has decided to provide a total relief of Rs550 million to the students of technical institutions. Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Rs1.5 billion were earmarked for skilled youth programme and no fee would be received from the students getting training under the programme, he added.