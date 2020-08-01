Five injured in clash

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five people were injured during a clash between two groups at Chak 261GB, Rajana, on Friday. Reportedly, a clash erupted between the groups when a boy of a group teased a girl who was passing through a street. Both groups attacked each other with sticks and bricks. As a result, five persons were l injured and shifted to Rajana Rural Health Centre. They were identified as Amjad Riaz, his sister Shazia Bibi, Arshad Ali, his brother Amjad Ali and Muhammad Rafiq.

SECURITY PLAN: The district police on Friday issued security plan for the Eidul Azha. Giving briefing to media, District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq said that the Eid congregations would be held in 240 mosques, 30 imambargahs and 19 open places. He told that 576 policemen, 190 personal of Qaumi Razakar Force would perform duty. He told that walk through gates had been arranged for sensitive points while metal detectors would be used at all Eid prayers places.