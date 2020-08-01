PIA to run special chartered flights from Paris to Pakistan on 15th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced it will run special chartered flights from Paris to Pakistan starting August 15.

According to the spokesperson from the national carrier, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed chartered flights from Paris to land in Islamabad. "A flight from Paris to Islamabad will operate on August 15, whereas, the passengers will leave Islamabad for Paris on August 16," the spokesperson said. He added that another flight from Paris to Islamabad will operate on August 29. Subsequently, a flight will leave Islamabad for Paris on August 30.