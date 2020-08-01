Mepco CEO removed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Ministry of Power Division on Friday removed the Multan Electric Power Company chief executive officer for poor performance. The ministry office order No 6 (2)/2018-DISCOS removed Engineer Tahir Mehmood, GM who had additional charge of the Mepco CEO, from his office.
