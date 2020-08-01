close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 1, 2020

Man, son among three die in road accident

August 1, 2020

KHANEWAL: Three people, including a man and his son, died in a road accident at Mari Sahu, Kabirwala on Friday. Ashiq Hussain, his son Ghulam Qadir and another man were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them, leaving them dead on the spot. In another road accident, two motorcyclists namely Mujahid Hussain and Imtiaz Hussain sustained critical injuries when a bus hit them. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

