Man, son among three die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHANEWAL: Three people, including a man and his son, died in a road accident at Mari Sahu, Kabirwala on Friday. Ashiq Hussain, his son Ghulam Qadir and another man were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them, leaving them dead on the spot. In another road accident, two motorcyclists namely Mujahid Hussain and Imtiaz Hussain sustained critical injuries when a bus hit them. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.
KHANEWAL: Three people, including a man and his son, died in a road accident at Mari Sahu, Kabirwala on Friday. Ashiq Hussain, his son Ghulam Qadir and another man were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them, leaving them dead on the spot. In another road accident, two motorcyclists namely Mujahid Hussain and Imtiaz Hussain sustained critical injuries when a bus hit them. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.