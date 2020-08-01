No NRO for money launderers, corrupt people: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The government working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant NRO to those found involved in money laundering and corruption cases, said Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while talking to a private news channel here on Friday.

The minister said no NRO like favor would be possible under Imran Khan’s regime adding that the people had elected his government and wanted to see corrupt elements held accountable without discrimination.

Commenting on the slow pace of work of NAB, he said the PPP leaders had made corruption cases against their opponents representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, during their regimes.

He said most of the employees from lower to higher ranks of the National Accountability Bureau were inducted by former PML-N governments.

Fawad said Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal was selected by the opposition parties and now the leaders of PPP and PML-N wanted to amend laws to avoid cases being tackled by the NAB.

Replying to a question, the minister said there was a dire need to introduce reforms in the judicial system, including the NAB, to rebuild confidence of the people in the national institutions.

Commenting on the opposition parties' ruckus in the National Assembly, he said the leaders of opposition benches had no interest in solving the masses’ problems, as they were seeking NRO from the government.

He said the opposition leaders were always found discussing personal matters rather than debating development programmes benefiting the common man.

He made it clear that the government would continue reforming process for achieving its goals of progress and development.