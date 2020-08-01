Boy strangled after sexual assault in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered after sexual assault in a food factory here on Friday.

Reportedly, Arshad Sahu of Mauza Chapranwala was an employee in a canteen of a food factory. On the day of the incident, accused factory guard Allah Rakha allegedly strangled him after sexual assault. Later, the police arrested the accused after registering a case.

EID ARRANGEMENTS REVIEWED: Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Eidul Azha in the district here on Friday.

The DC instructed the concerned officers to keep a strict vigilance on profiteers and black marketers. He stressed the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the Eid days, besides ensuring quality of eatables.

The DC directed the concerned departments to ensure distribution of ration among the deserving people.

He also ordered uninterrupted power and water supply especially during the Eid days in the city. He also directed the Municipal Corporation to carry out proper fumigation, sanitation and cleanliness at all the places to prevent corona spread. He ordered the assistant commissioners to monitor the cleanliness arrangements during the Eid.

FIVE SHOPS SEALED: Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa on Friday sealed five shops on the charge of violation of corona SOPs. The AC visited Short Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Sardarpur Road and Khanewal Road to check the implementation of anti-corona SOPs and took action on the violation. He visited the bakeries, prototypes and general stores and arrested five people for violation of corona SOPs.

THREE POWER THIEVES HELD: The Mepco task force on Friday arrested three people for electricity theft. On a tip-off, the team raided different areas of Sardarpur feeder and caught three people involved in stealing electricity from transmission lines.

They were identified as Allah Ditta, Malik Allah Yar and Mian Nawaz. The police have registered separate cases against them.