50 shops sealed over lockdown violation

FAISALABAD: The district administration sealed over 50 shops and imposed fine on several shopkeepers for violating smart lockdown SOPs in the district during the last 24 hours.

The City Assistant Commissioner (AC) along with a team visited different bazaars and markets to check the smart lockdown situation. He found a number of shops opened in Goal bazaar, Regal Road, Jhal Chowk, Anarkali and other bazaars and sealed all the opened shops and imposed heavy fine on several other shopkeepers over violations.

Traffic police plan: City Traffic Police have evolved a strategy to control wheelie, rash driving, zigzag driving and tricks driving during Eidul Azha holidays.

Talking to reporters, City Traffic Officer Sardar Asif said over 100 special traffic squads have been constituted which would ensure patrolling on roads and apprehend the violators. He said strict legal action would be taken on traffic violations and motorcycles would be impounded. He said all steps were being taken to control road accidents and safety of human lives. He said special traffic control room had been set up at traffic police headquarter for the assistance of citizens. The people can seek necessary guidance by calling at helpline-1915.

Training session: A one-day training session for newly recruited Junior Engineers was held at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) headquarters on Friday.Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Umar Lodhi briefed the engineers on the operational system of Fesco, administrative matters, grid stations and transmission. He also told the engineers regarding working of distribution control centre, material management, technical services and other departments of the company. He said the Fesco region consists of 8 districts and 5 operation circles for 4.2 million customers.