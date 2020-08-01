Combined sacrifice gains popularity

LALAMUSA: The trend of collective sacrifice ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ of animals on Eid-ul-Azha is gaining momentum as prices of sacrificial animals have risen considerably during coronavirus pandemic.

Buyers spotted visiting temporary cattle sale points but they did not show interest in purchasing goats and sheep due to higher prices demanded by sellers. The buyers expressed their interest in purchasing cows, bulls and camels and started visiting villages to buy sacrificial animals due to higher prices at city areas. Rich buyers are visiting cattle sale points at Gujrat and Khariana to purchase animals at suitable price according to weight of animals. Reportedly, in cattle markets no coronavirus safety measures were adopted. Meanwhile, professional and seasonal butchers were seen busy to get tested for Covid-19 to extend their services to locals. Rush was also seen at shops where people got sharpened meat knives and other tools that are used to cut meat of sacrificial animals.