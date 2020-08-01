Two corona infected Chinese engineers recover, discharged from BVH

BAHAWALPUR: Two Chinese engineers, who tested corona positive, have been discharged after being recovered from the Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday. Talking to The News, Bahawal Victoria Hospital MS Dr Rana Muhammad Yousaf said that nine corona positive Chinese engineers were under treatment at the hospital and now they were in stable condition.

Eid prayers: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Zubair Khan Derishak Friday said Eid-ul-Azha prayers will be offered at 1,220 places in Bahawalpur police range comprising. Talking to reporters, the RPO said elaborate arrangements have been made for the security of these places. He said more than 6,000 cops would perform security duty on Eid day.

He said some 37 points in the Range have been declared most sensitive and security measures had been enhanced there. He said 38 extra security check posts had been set up and 274 personnel had been deputed and for further security measures 964 metal detectors would be used to make security foolproof, the RPO maintained. He said a control room has been established in all three DPO offices to monitor the situation in every district by the respective DPO.

7-YEAR-OLD GIRL DROWNS: A seven-year-old girl drowned in 3-R canal near Haroonabad. According to Rescue-1122, Saira was washing clothes at the bank of the canal when she fell down in the canal and drowned.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle plunged into Punjnad Canal near Uch Sharif on Friday. A couple with three minor children was travelling on the motorcycle when the bike plunged into the canal. Locals saved two children and the couple. The search of the third child is underway.