Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 1, 2020

Holiday Notice

August 1, 2020

The offices of Daily The News Rawalpindi will remain closed on Saturday 1st August, 2020 and Sunday 2nd August, 2020 on account of Eid-ul-Azha. Therefore there will be no issue of the newspaper on Sunday dated 2nd August, 2020 and Monday 3rd August, 2020

