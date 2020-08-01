Holiday Notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The offices of Daily The News Rawalpindi will remain closed on Saturday 1st August, 2020 and Sunday 2nd August, 2020 on account of Eid-ul-Azha. Therefore there will be no issue of the newspaper on Sunday dated 2nd August, 2020 and Monday 3rd August, 2020
