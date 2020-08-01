CTD kills five terrorists in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday killed five terrorists near Rojhan Indus Highway, Rajanpur.

On a tip-off, the CTD officials launched a search operation in Arbi Taba area. Seeing the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliation five terrorists were found dead. Arms and a bomb of 10 to 15 kg were found lying near the dead terrorists. A team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) diffused the bomb sharply after reaching on the operational spot.

The bodies of the terrorists were removed to DHQ Rajanpur hospital. According to BDS in-charge Ghulam Abbas, it was a remote control bomb and it had foiled ‘grand planning of terrorism’.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ahsan Saifullah said police was taking part in the operation launched by security forces. Identifications and addresses of deceased terrorists would be unveiled after completing investigation.

A heavy contingent of security force was deputed in different parts of tehsil Rojhan while search operation was continued till the filling of this report.