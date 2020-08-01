Father, son among 3 killed in road accident

KHANEWAL: Three people were killed as result of fatal accident occurred after a motorbike rammed into over-speeding bus at the place called Mari Sahu, suburban part of Kabeerwalla Friday morning.

According to rescuers, Ashiq Hussain son of Alam Din, his son Ghulam Qadir with a 35-year-old man yet to be identified riding on motorbike succumbed to injuries on the spot.

In another incident, two motorcyclists namely Mujahid Hussain and Imtiaz Hussain got severely injured after bust hit them at the rear side on same day. Both injured were shifted to DHQ hospital for providing emergency medical treatment.