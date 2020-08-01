Johnson postpones next stage of lockdown lifting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates, foreign media reported.
“On Saturday 1 August we had hoped to reopen in England a number of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed ... Today I am afraid we are postponing those changes for at least a fortnight,” Johnson said at a news conference. “I know that the steps we are taking will be a real blow to many people ... I am really, really sorry about that but we simply cannot take the risk.”
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would postpone the next stage of lockdown easing for at least two weeks due to a pick-up in COVID-19 infection rates, foreign media reported.
“On Saturday 1 August we had hoped to reopen in England a number of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed ... Today I am afraid we are postponing those changes for at least a fortnight,” Johnson said at a news conference. “I know that the steps we are taking will be a real blow to many people ... I am really, really sorry about that but we simply cannot take the risk.”