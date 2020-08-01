PTA extends VPN registration deadline till Sept 30

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate businesses and the public for registration of virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to further extend the VPN registration deadline for two months till September 30, 2020, under the recommendations of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS ([email protected]). Legitimate VPN users have been advised to approach their internet service provider for initiating VPN registration process.