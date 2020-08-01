Eid message: CM stresses love, tolerance & unity

PESHAWAR: Extending heartiest felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with simplicity and strictly follow the precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In his message, the chief minister stated that Eidul Azha was the most important festival in the Islamic world that presented the ideal of highest commitment, sacrifice and character and the festival taught us to take care of each other. Mahmood Khan urged the people, particularly rich, to share their happiness with the deserving people, adding that the significance of Eidul Azha has increased due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that this historical day taught us the lesson of love, tolerance and unity.