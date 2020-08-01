Police secure mosques, Eidgahs

KHAR: The Bajaur police have chalked out security plan for Eidul Azha, deputing policemen at all mosques and venues of congregational prayer of Eid. Speaking at a meeting of SHOs and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), District Police Officer Shahzada Kaukab Farooq said patrolling be increased in their respective jurisdictions, says a press release issued on Friday.

The official also directed the police to arrange alternative routes in areas where required, particularly where cattle markets are located, so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The release said several checkpoints were also set up at the entrance and exit points of Bajaur tribal districts. The official appealed to the people to avoid festive firing on eve of Eid, stop underage children from driving and observe the SOPs in view of the coronavirus pandemic.