Speed boats to deal with emergencies in Khanpur Dam

HARIPUR: The Rescue 1122 would use speed boats for saving the life of swimmers and boat riders in the Khanpur Dam.

Arshad Ayub Khan, chairman, District Development Advisory Committee and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly from PK 41 Haripur said this at a ceremony held here in Khanpur on Friday.

He said the Rescue 1122 earlier lacked the facility of rescuing picnickers from drowning in the Khanpur Dam and their services were often used for fishing out bodies. However, the Khanpur Tehsil’s office of the Rescue 1122 has been equipped with two new speed boats and trained staff that would be used for rescuing picnickers in case of accidents in the Khanpur Dam reservoir.

The lawmaker said the two boats would remain in the reservoir round the clock.

He hoped the number of accidents would be controlled to a greater extent with the facility of two speed boats.