Opp’s negative politics during pandemic failed: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic have faced defeat.

The opposition should shun their politics of deceit and stop point-scoring over the coronavirus, he added. In his statement, the CM maintained that the anti-coronavirus policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been acknowledged at the global level, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition had no strategy as they had also lost their credibility in the general public. He said that opposition leaders engaged in making tall claims had done nothing practically. The government had undertaken timely decisions while the opposition tried to weaken national unity, the chief minister concluded.